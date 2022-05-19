Kriti Sanon gets on the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon keeps Coke Studio’s chart-topper ‘Pasoori’ on repeat as she ‘soaks’ up the beauty of Ladakh, India.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently shooting her final schedule for ‘Ganpath’ opposite Tiger Shroff in Ladakh, shared a new reel on her Instagram glimpsing the picturesque mountains of the region, while the Pakistani track played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

“Soaking in the beauty of Ladakh on my way to shoot everyday,” wrote the ‘Heropanti’ actor on the photo and video sharing application. “While i listen to the track I’m currently obsessed with.”

The now-viral dreamy reel of Sanon has received millions of red hearts from social users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Bollywood diva also gave a sneak peek into her fitness regime from the mountains as she swapped the conventional weights with huge rocks to maintain her fitness in Ladakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

It is pertinent to mention that fellow actors including Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty had joined the ‘Pasoori’ club earlier, while, the Dutch singer Emma Heesters dropped her rendition for the viral track as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The Shae Gill and Ali Sethi collab, which enjoyed its time on global ‘Spotify’ charts for weeks, also crossed the 100 million views milestone on YouTube recently. With the ongoing craze for the peppy number, it would be safe to say that ‘Pasoori’ fever is not ending anytime soon, and will continue uniting music lovers across borders.

Comments