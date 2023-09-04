Kriti Sanon contracted Covid-19 because of this habit

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has proved herself one of the most promising actresses in a short span, revealed that she contracted Covid-19 because of her eating habits.

Kriti Sanon, who won the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi, said her habit of eating shared food made her ill. The actress recalled, “I can eat jootha (shared food) with people who I know and I’m really close to and that’s how I got Covid.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kriti Sanon had broke the news of her testing positive for coronavirus in December 2020 on Instagram.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet.”

On the acting front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the controversial Tamil and Hindi film ‘Adipurush.’

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti.’ She has worked in ‘Dilwale,’ ‘Raabta,’ ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,’ ‘Kalank,’ ‘Housefull 4,’ ‘Mimi,’ ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ ‘Heropanti 2,’ ‘Bhediya‘ and ‘Shehzada.’

