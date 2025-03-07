Kriti Sanon or Sharvari: Who would replace Kiara Advani in ‘Don 3’?

With mommy-to-be Kiara Advani’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is back to square one, with no leading lady on board for now, giving audiences a chance to debate over who could be a perfect replacement.

For the uninitiated, Bollywood diva and soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani, who announced her first pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra last month, has reportedly opted out of the hotly-anticipated ‘Don 3’, in order to prioritize her personal life and well-being during this special phase.

With no leading lady in sight for ‘Don 3’, a project which has already been through a series of setbacks, fans are now debating over top names on social media, to punch in a few ideas to the makers. While some want Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh to reach back to the National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon (who by the way was already in the running for the coveted role before Advani was finalized), others argued that it is a good opportunity to get on board the rising starlet Sharvari Wagh, of ‘Munjya’, ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Maharaj’ fame.

On social platform Reddit, a user wrote, “Wasn’t Kriti Sanon in the running before Kiara was finalised? She must be very happy OR let’s see if Sharvari swoops in for this.”

To which, another agreed, “Sharvari would be a great choice,” while another opined, “Sharvari would look young for this role.”

In the same discussion, one more Bollywood fan noted, “Farhan-ranveer had rejected kriti for kiara. So now that kiara walked out, I doubt they’d go back to the person they rejected in the first place, and even if they do I don’t think Kriti’s going to accept it.”

“She should not accept it if offered she is doing great with content driven and well written characters movie which shows her acting skills and with mid budget,” another suggested. “Get kriti in with a bigger paycheck and more screen time than ranveer. kriti is the real don in the movie,” a comment advised the makers.

A wild card entry from fans also included ‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Sehgal.

Meanwhile, a section of social users contested to bring back Priyanka Chopra as Roma in ‘Don 3’.

