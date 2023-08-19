Kriti Sanon begins prep for Meena Kumari biopic: Deets

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is all set to essay tragedy queen Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic, debut direction of ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kriti Sanon, who cemented herself as one of the leading female actors of current times, is now all set to add a biopic to her versatile filmography, and who better than the legendary late Bollywood queen, Meena Kumari.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Mimi’ star is leaving no stone unturned with her prep work to portray the cinema icon in her biopic and is currently busy watching some of the most notably performed films of the Tragedy Queen, while also going through her interviews to have a significant knowledge about her personal life as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

As mentioned by sources close to the production, “Even as she is shooting for Do Patti with Kajol, Kriti [Sanon] is watching Meena Kumari’s notable films, including Baiju Bawra [1952], Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam [1962] and Pakeezah [1972]. She is studying her performances and mannerisms to internalize the nuances that made her an icon.”

“Considering the actor’s off-screen life will be an important part of the retelling, Kriti has extensively read her old interviews and biographies, gaining insight into her struggles. They have given her a profound understanding of her personality,” another source spilt.

“This soft prep will continue till mid-September, after which the hard prep, including table reads and workshops, will begin.”

Reportedly, the debut direction of Malhotra is expected to go on floors in the first week of October. The writers are giving final touches to the script after which the additional casting will begin.

Birthday girl Kriti Sanon launches her beauty line