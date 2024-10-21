Kriti Sanon receives flak for ruining Reshma’s iconic song

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon received flak for ruining Pakistan’s celebrated folk singer Reshma’s iconic song “Akhiyaan De Kol” for her new film “Do Patti.”

The legendary Pakistani singer is revered worldwide for her heart-touching vocals and iconic singles such as “Lambi Judai.”

One of Reshma’s famous songs is “Akhiyaan Nu Rehn De De Kol,” which she sang ages ago and has since been living in the minds of music lovers.

The singer’s fans were enraged after the makers of ‘Do Patti,’ starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, dropped a song titled ‘Akhiyaan De Kol.’

In their rendition of the iconic song, the makers have turned it into an item song as the Bollywood actress dances to the tunes.

Indian singer Shilpa Rao sang the rendered song with music from Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics for the song were written by Kausar Munir.

T-Series, however, mentioned that Reshma sang the original song while Sehrai Gurdas Puri wrote the lyrics.

Reacting to the song, fans maintained that Bollywood had successfully ruined another classic song with their rendition.

One user on YouTube wrote, “Stop stealing Pakistani songs,” while another opined, “Seriously!! Ruined one of the best songs.”

A third user wrote, “Reshma ji would have never thought of such portrayal of her song.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s mystery-thriller ‘Do Patti,’ starring Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Kajol is set for a release on October 25.

The film will see Kajol playing the role of a cop while Sanon plays a double role.

The movie will reunite the two Bollywood actresses for the first time since sharing the screen on 2015’s “Dilwale” which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The twisted tale unfolds in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, suddenly arrives at the hill station, her intrigue deepens, leaving Vidya to question whether anything is truly as it seems within this web of half-truths and half-lies.”