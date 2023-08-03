Kriti Sanon responds to trolls after Botox, filler accusations

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon gave a silent shut-up call to trolls who accused her of getting Botox and fillers on her face.

Actor, producer and now an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying a luxurious birthday vacation in the US, with sister Nupur and their friends, but the diva made sure to respond to online trolls – in a rather sly manner though – who recently accused her of getting excessive beauty procedures on her face.

It happened when the actor had an unusually puffy face in one of her Instagram live from the vacation. The eagle-eyed keyboard warriors noticed the difference and Sanon was trolled for getting fillers on her face. However, the actor has now posted the latest snippet from the beach, exuding her unbelievable glow in the Mexican sun, with no traces of puffiness. “Water – Sun – Beach= Happiness. Morningggg,” read the text overlay on her video.

She also added, “Me on a ‘not-so-puffy’ morning,” taking a jibe at the trolls.

Reacting to the video, thousands of her fans were in awe of the stunning, clear skin of the actor.

In other news, the diva launched her own skincare line, on her birthday last month.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sanon has a busy slate with ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Crew’ and an untitled rom-com with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline, in addition to her debut production with Kajol and a rumoured Meena Kumari biopic with Manish Malhotra.

