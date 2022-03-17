Kriti Sanon speaks up on sexism in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon spoke about sexism in the industry, revealed most male actors refused to sign a project if she had more screen time.

With her award-winning performance in the Netflix title ‘Mimi’ last year, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has managed to get some of the interesting projects her way and has a busy slate with as many as four films dropping this year.

Ahead of her next release ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is set to hit the theatres across the country on Friday, Sanon seated with an Indian media agency to talk more about the projects in the pipeline.

Speaking of her busy slate, Bollywood celeb disclosed to have ‘actually signed’ all films back in 2020. “I think people were writing films at home and coming to me,” she noted.

“In this period, I got very different kinds of films, which is something very exciting for me as an actor because I could choose to be a part of different kinds of worlds. There used to be a time when I was offered same kind of roles.”

“After doing Bareilly Ki Barfi, 99 percent of the films coming to me were small-town films in similar genre,” she elaborated more on the statement, expressing her joy of being asked by the filmmakers now, about the kind of film she is willing to do next.

“I am now able to tell people what I want to do, what world I would want to get in, or I’d love to play a grey character.”

Furthermore, the ‘Heropanti’ actor shared her two cents on the prevailing sexism in Bollywood, saying, “I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little.”

On her ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ character, Kriti who plays Myra in the action-comedy, said: “She is an urban girl who is very gutsy. She knows what she wants and how to get it.”

On the work front, Kriti has a range of films in the pipeline after ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Adipurush’.

