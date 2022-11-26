Kriti Sanon wants to marry this South Indian actor

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had social media talking after saying she wants to marry her South Indian counterpart Prabhas.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play the leading roles of Raghava and Janaki in the upcoming film”Adipurush“.

In an interview, the Bollywood actor was asked whom she would pick between Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas to date, flirt or marry. The celebrity said she would tie the knot with Prabhas, flirt with Kartik Aaryan and date Tiger Shroff.

If I ever get a chance to marry , I will Marry #Prabhas – @kritisanon 😛🥰🤪#AdiPurush pic.twitter.com/AAlvrmyah3 — Priyanka Prabhas , Forever Prabhas ♥@SalaartheSaga (@Darling_FanGirl) November 25, 2022

It created a buzz on social media. Netizens said the “Baahubali” star is the perfect husband material because of his characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

A netizen wrote, “Kyunki woh perfect husband material with golden heart person hai. Har ladki ko prabhas jaisa ladka chahiye.” Another stated, “He is introvert that’s why extrovert girls like introverts.”

“Bhediya” is her latest released Bollywood film, where she played Anika.

It is about a man named Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), who transforms into a creature after getting bit by a wolf. His find themselves twists, turns and hilarious situations while trying to find a cure.

Amar Kaushik directed the film. Niren Bhatt has written it. Sanjeev Mishra, Yogiraj Shetty, Dinesh Vijan and Pooja Vijan have produced it.

