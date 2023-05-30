Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK said Bollywood actor Aamir Khan proved himself to be ‘mentally disturbed’ when he approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead role in the ‘Campeones (Champions)‘ remake.

KRK made the insulting statement against the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ star on Twitter.

“First Aamir Khan requested an actor to do his film champions and he refused,” he tweeted. “Now Aamir Khan is requesting Ranbir Kapoor to do his film. It’s proof that Aamir Khan is mentally disturbed. Because he must understand why will Ranbir Kapoor do his film?”

Social media did not take KRK’s statements well and hit out at him in harsh words.

Abe, you’re talking about Aamir Khan. Not some aira gaira Deshdrohi actor. — Khatron ka khiladi (@daringstunts) May 30, 2023

Disappear, please. Nobody asked you for your opinion. — Lali (@ReaderLals) May 30, 2023

On what ground you are barking… shown us proof don’t fool public .. reason we like your post some time public need joker for entertainment and you are perfect clown 🤡 😂 — Beautiful world (@unearthing_29) May 29, 2023

Aamir Khan had initially approached Salman Khan to play the lead role in the remake of ‘Campeones’, a Spanish movie about an assistant basketball coach who brings together specially-abled players. However, the latter demanded changes in the script.

Salman Khan star left the project, leaving Aamir Khan high and dry. The latter then approached Ranbir Kapoor to fill in Salman Khan’s shoes.

According to sources, Ranbir Kapoor – who is a sports fan – is keen to work in the film.

“Ranbir has heard the narration, and has expressed interest,” the source stated. “If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire.

“Given his acting prowess and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar.”