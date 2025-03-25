KRK makes shocking claims about Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

In his fresh set of claims, Indian actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK now insists that every inch of Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, ‘Sikandar’, is ‘copied’ from different films.

Self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, known by most as KRK, claimed in his latest video that Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’ is an everything-copied film, with the plagiarism not limited to the story only, but posters, action sequences and even costumes are majorly inspired from different titles.

“Sikandar‘s story is copied from the Tamil movie Sarkar, whereas, the look carried by Salman Khan in one of the songs is inspired by a Bengali actor,” he said. “Even all the posters of the film released so far have been copied from one place or another.”

“Despite the massive budget of this film, there is no creativity or originality in it,” KRK added.

Moreover, the critic also claimed that Khan had to invest his own money to bring the movie to the cinemas as no film distributors were ready to release ‘Sikandar’.

Notably, besides Salman Khan in the titular role, the AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer also features South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

Also Read: Salman Khan starrer ‘Sikandar’ is a remake of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’?

‘Sikandar’, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.