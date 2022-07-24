Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma welcome first child

India cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

The batter, the brother of teammate Hardik Pandya, had married the model on December 27 in 2017. He announced the good news of Kavir Krunal Pandya’s birth on Twitter by sharing pictures on Twitter.

Kavir Krunal Pandya 🌎💙👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

Netizens congratulated him on the occasions.

Congratulations to hardik and pankhuri. ♥️♥️ — lol©️ (@ShamelessVanil1) July 24, 2022

Congratulations guys ❤️🎉 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) July 24, 2022

Congrats to you both. And lots of love to the little one 😍💕 — Nitesh Yadav (@SFGPrediction) July 24, 2022

Krunal Pandya was born on March 24, 1991 in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat state. He has represented the Men in Blue in 24 limited overs international games. He has scored 254 runs in his career with a half-century to his name also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

He has taken 17 wickets as well.

Comments