Krushna Abhishek, sister break silence on uncle Govinda’s divorce from Sunita

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh have addressed the reports of their uncle Govinda’s divorce from his wife Sunita Ahuja, after 37 years of marriage.

Amid a report from the Indian publication Zoom TV, suggesting that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are headed for divorce after 37 years of marriage, his nephew Krushna Abhishek has now rubbished the rumours.

“This is not possible. They won’t divorce,” he told an Indian publication when reached out for comment.

For the unversed, a report from Bollywood Now also mentioned that the ‘Partner’ actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress is the reason behind their divorce.

However, Govinda’s niece and Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh believes that the rumours are just ‘baseless gossip’ and have no truth to them whatsoever. “I am honestly not in Mumbai right now so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news,” she affirmed. “These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumours from, completely untrue.”

“People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives,” the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum urged. “In fact, news about my divorce had also broken out for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress.”

A source close to the actor also confirmed the separation notice was ‘apparently sent to him a few months ago but there has been no movement since then’.

Moreover, his manager shared, “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members of the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in the process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina (Narmada), and a son, Yashvardhan.