Krushna Abhishek reconciles with uncle Govinda after 7 years

Indian actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek ended his years-long feud with his uncle, Bollywood star Govinda, visiting the latter’s house for the first time in seven years.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that Uncle Govinda and he have ‘finally buried the hatchet and moved on’, after the Bollywood star’s recent hospitalization, following the self-shooting incident.

Abhishek, who was not in India at the time of the incident and visited Govinda’s home after returning from Australia, shared that it felt like completing ‘half a vanvaas (exile)’, as the reunion was emotional for him and his cousin Tina Ahuja, daughter of the ‘Raja Babu’ actor, and the two exchanged a hug.

Further speaking about his visit, the comedian said, “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before – all those years I spent living with mama (uncle) and mami (Aunt Sunita Ahuja) in their home flashed before my eyes.”

“Maine mama ko bola ki hall toh poora badal gaya hai. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hai, sab gile shikve door ho gaye hain (I told him the hall has changed completely. Everything has been resolved now and there are no grudges),” he added. “I am glad there was no mention of the past and that’s how families are. There can be misunderstandings, but nothing can keep us apart for long. I couldn’t meet mami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me.”

Sharing a health update of the Bollywood star, after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Abhishek maintained that he is better now and is able to move around the house with the help of crutches. “I’ll keep visiting him and I’ll also meet mami,” he concluded.

It is worth noting here that Govinda got injured in an accidental fire at his residence, in Juhu, Mumbai, earlier this month, while he was cleaning his licensed revolver.

As for the fallout between uncle and nephew, it happened back in 2016 when Govinda missed the promotional outing of his film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ on Krushna’s comedy show and instead appeared on the rival program.

Reportedly, Govinda had skipped the promotions because he was upset with his nephew for one of his remarks.

The event was then followed by a series of jibes by both their wives on social media, which led to the years-long feud in the family.

However, the Bollywood veteran made the first move towards reconciliation earlier this year when he attended Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh’s wedding with Dipak Chauhan in April.