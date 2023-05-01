Krushna Abhishek’s salary from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ revealed

Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek made his much-awaited return to the popular comedy program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘.

Krushna Abhishek, the nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda, plays the woman Sapna in the show. His character, like the program, is popular among the audience.

Several years ago, the actor bid farewell to the show because of the fallout between the host and the producers.

However, he recently revealed that the producers approached him to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘. However, they could not strike a deal due to monetary reasons.

“Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS recently,” he said. “They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se (There was a deadlock over money again).”

He returned to the show and is also reprising his character. Moreover, he is charging a hefty fee.

Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek’s salary for playing Sapna in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ is INR1-1.2 million per episode.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ is widely popular not only in India but in Pakistan as well. Actors, filmmakers and sports personalities appear as guests in the show, where they answer questions about their personal life and professional endeavours.

