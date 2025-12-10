PSX ends flat after volatile trading, KSE-100 falls 4 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed slightly lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 4 points to settle at 169,451 points.

During intraday trading, the index briefly crossed the historic 170,000-point milestone, reaching an all-time high of 170,697 points, before easing back by the close.

A total of 4.9 billion shares, valued at approximately PKR 33 billion, were traded across the exchange. Overall, shares of 560 companies were actively traded, with 251 companies recording gains while 188 saw declines.

The previous day, the KSE-100 Index had closed at 169,456 points, reflecting marginal fluctuations in the market.

Investors observed volatility throughout the session, but the market ended the day with minimal net change, signaling cautious trading sentiment.