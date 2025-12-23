KSE-100 ends lower after volatile session at PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a negative note as the KSE-100 index ended the second trading day of the week with a decline after a session marked by volatility, ARY News reported.

The index shed 130 points to close at 171,073 points, compared with the previous session’s close of 171,204 points. During intraday trading, the index moved between gains and losses and touched a day’s high of 171,867 points before losing momentum.

Market participants said trading activity on the KSE-100 remained cautious, with investors largely staying on the sidelines. Overall, shares of 562 companies were traded during the session. Of these, 151 companies saw their share prices increase, while 287 companies recorded declines, reflecting broad-based selling pressure across the market.

According to stock market experts, activity on the index remained limited mainly due to uncertainty surrounding the bidding process for 75 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). This uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment and restricted fresh buying.

Analysts noted that until clarity emerges on major developments, including privatization-related matters, the KSE-100 index may continue to experience range-bound and volatile trading.

What Is The KSE-100 Index?

The KSE-100 Index is the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and reflects the overall performance of the country’s largest and most actively traded companies. It represents key sectors including banking, energy, cement, fertilizers, and technology.

Movements in the KSE-100 Index are closely watched by investors as an indicator of market sentiment and economic confidence. The index responds to factors such as interest rate decisions, inflation data, government policies, and global market trends.

Foreign investment flows and political stability also play an important role in shaping its direction. Due to its broad-based composition, the KSE-100 Index remains a key barometer of Pakistan’s financial market health.

.