KSE-100 Index breaks records, up 1,570 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) posted a fresh record on the final trading day of the business week as strong buying pushed the KSE-100 Index sharply higher, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 1,570 points, reclaiming two key psychological levels of 171,000 and 172,000 points during the session. The KSE-100 Index closed at 172,400 points, compared to 170,830 points in the previous session.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 Index touched a new all-time high of 172,582 points, reflecting sustained investor confidence and aggressive buying across major sectors.

Market activity remained robust, with shares worth Rs28 billion changing hands. A total of 340 million shares were traded during the day, while trading activity was recorded in 562 companies.

Out of these, 221 companies witnessed gains in their share prices, whereas 229 companies saw declines, indicating selective buying rather than a broad-based rally.

Sector-wise, buying interest was particularly strong in cement, commercial banks, and fertilizer stocks, which played a key role in lifting the Index to new highs. Market participants cited continued optimism over macroeconomic stability and sector-specific expectations as key drivers of the rally.

Analysts noted that the sustained upward momentum and recovery of major psychological levels have further strengthened the technical outlook of the KSE-100 Index, with investors closely watching upcoming economic indicators and corporate developments for direction.

The strong close marks one of the most notable sessions in recent weeks, as the market continues to test new territory amid improving sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

What Is The KSE-100 Index?

The KSE-100 Index is the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and reflects the overall performance of the country’s largest and most actively traded companies. It represents key sectors including banking, energy, cement, fertilizers, and technology.

Movements in the Index are closely watched by investors as an indicator of market sentiment and economic confidence. The index responds to factors such as interest rate decisions, inflation data, government policies, and global market trends.

Foreign investment flows and political stability also play an important role in shaping its direction. Due to its broad-based composition, the KSE-100 Index remains a key barometer of Pakistan’s financial market health.