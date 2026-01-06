KSE-100 Index hits record high as PSX rally continues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) created a new history on Monday as the KSE-100 Index surged to unprecedented levels, reflecting strong investor confidence and aggressive buying, ARY News reported.

For the first time ever, the KSE-100 Index crossed the key psychological barrier of 185,000 points during intraday trading. Despite visible volatility, the market simultaneously breached three major psychological levels, highlighting the strength of the ongoing rally at the PSX.

At the close of business, the KSE-100 Index gained 2,653 points, registering an increase of 1.45 percent to settle at 185,062 points. During the session, the KSE-100 Index touched an all-time intra-day high of 185,481 points, a milestone never achieved before in the history of the PSX.

Trading activity remained robust throughout the day. Shares worth Rs67 billion were exchanged, with a total volume of 590 million shares traded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Shares of 563 companies changed hands during the session.

Market breadth remained positive as 238 companies closed higher, while 218 companies saw a decline in their share prices.

According to market experts, the rally in the KSE-100 Index was fueled by strong institutional buying, increased participation from local investors, and renewed confidence following the start of the new year. Analysts added that fresh fund inflows and heavy investments made equities more attractive, keeping momentum firmly in favor of bulls at the PSX.

Experts believe that if positive economic indicators and investor sentiment persist, the KSE-100 Index may continue to test new highs in the coming sessions.

