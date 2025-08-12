PSX closes at ‘all-time high’ as KSE-100 crosses 147,000 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a new all-time high on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index wrapped up the trading session at 147,005 points, marking a modest gain of 75 points, or 0.05%.

Analysts at Topline Securities Ltd. said that the session was characterized by pronounced intraday volatility, as the index surged to an intraday high of 147,977 before retreating to a low of 146,895, reflecting investor-driven profit-taking strategies.

“Investor participation remained robust and Yousuf Weaving emerged as the volume leader, with an impressive 46 million shares changing hands”, they added.

A total of 691 million shares were traded during the day as compared to 611 million shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.549 billion against Rs 44.004 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 46 million shares at Rs 6.09 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 39 million shares at Rs6.47 per share and Invest Bank with 34 million shares at Rs 9.68 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156.85 per share price, closing at Rs 29,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs69.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,477.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs88.57 per share closing at Rs 8,762.79 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs79.40 decline in its share price to close at Rs32,020.61.