PSX hits fresh all-time high as KSE-100 gains 1,917 points

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its surge as it closed above the 103,000 mark on Monday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 added 1,917.63 points, or 1.89 percent to settle at 103,274.95 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 101,357.32 points.

A total of 1.55 billion shares were traded during the day at the PSX, compared with the previous session’s turnover of 915.5 million.

Further, the price of shares stood at Rs47.09 billion, as against Rs35.97 billion during the previous session at the stock market.

Analysts at Topline Securities attributed the positive sentiments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange to Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling below 5 percent for the month of November to clock in at 4.9 percent.

“Record participation was observed, as today`s traded value of Rs.47bn was highest after May 2017,” they said.

As many as 462 scrips were active in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, out of which, 339 recorded gains and 85 sustained losses, while the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies at the PSX were WorldCall Telecom with 213.51 million shares at Rs1.46 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 196.9 million shares at Rs 572 per share.

Fauji Foods Limited remained the third with 68.32 million shares at Rs13.62 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited recorded the highest gains, having increased by Rs270 per share price, to close at Rs19,800.01, followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs134.94 rise in its per share price to Rs1.484.30.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a decline of Rs38.28 per share, closing at Rs1,599.82, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs20.23 decline to close at Rs1,214.96.