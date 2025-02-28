PSX continues with bearish as KSE-100 loses 532 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bearish trend on Friday, as the KSE-100 index shed 532 points, ARY News reported.

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 532.64 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.47 percent, closing at 113,251.67 points as compared to 113,784.31 points on the last trading day.

A total of 472.078 million shares were traded during the day as compared to 397.393 million shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.778 billion against Rs19.327 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 119 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 52.248 million shares at Rs9.60 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 43.457 million shares at Rs1.41 per share and National Bank XD with 28.271 million shares at Rs80.01 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs72.99 per share closing at Rs9,373.66 whereas runner-up was Khyber Tobacco Company Limited with Rs27.46 rise in its share price to close at Rs302.01.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs369.49 per share price, closing at Rs23,030.50, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs78.41 decline in its per share price to Rs805.88.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that KSE 100 Index declined by -0.88% on MoM basis. Investor participation declined during Jan-2025 as they adopted a cautious stance and kept close eye on December quarter result announcements; average daily traded volume and value during the month stood at 492mn shares (down by 28% MoM) and PKR.24bn (down by 27 YoY) respectively.