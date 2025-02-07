PSX recoveres as KSE-100 records slight gain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive turnaround on Friday as KSE-100 marked a modest recovery following three consecutive negative sessions, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 21.78 points, showing a nominal change of 0.02 percent, closing at 110,322.94 points as compared to 110,301.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 299.67 million shares were traded during the day as compared to 598.93 million shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.624 billion against Rs25.629 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 144 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 74 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 30 million shares at Rs1.53 per share, Silk Bank Limited with 22 million shares at Rs1.07 per share and K-Electric Limited with 18 million shares at Rs4.29 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs148.17 per share closing at Rs9,500 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs129.29 rise in its share price to close at Rs22,444.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs27.71 per share price, closing at Rs 1,352.31, whereas the runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs27.15 decline in its per share price to Rs820.63.

Read More: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 16.04bn

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$16.04 billion during the week ended on January 31, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11.41 billion during the period, the central bank said in a statement.

During the week ended on January 31, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.62 billion.

“During the week ended on 31-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11,418.3 million,” the central bank added.

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$16.05 billion during the week ended on January 24.