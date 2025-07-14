web analytics
Monday, July 14, 2025
KSE-100 crosses record-breaking 136,000 mark

TOP NEWS

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index achieved another milestone today and surpassed the psychological barrier of one lac thirty-six thousand (136,000) points during the trading for the first time in history.

The hundred index that closed at one lac thirty-four thousand two hundred ninety-nine (134,299) points on last working day reached 136,140.87, showing an increase of 1,841.11 points in the Hundred Index during the trading this morning.

The continued upward trend in the stock exchange reflects the increasing confidence of the trade and business community on economic policies introduced by the government.

PM Shehbaz reaction

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed pleasure over the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossing a historic level of 135,000 points, saying that it reflected the confidence of the business community in Pakistan’s economy.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the current positive economic indicators showed the government’s policies moving in the right direction.

He said that providing a conducive environment to the business community was the government’s priority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the country had embarked on the path to economic growth after achieving stability.

He said that the government was working tirelessly for the country’s development and public welfare.

