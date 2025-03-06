PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,459 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,459.42 points, a positive change of 1.30 percent, closing at 113,713.18 points as compared to 112,253.76 points on the last trading day.

A total of 373,093,763 shares were traded during the day as compared to 263,963,740 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.249 billion against Rs13.731 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,220 of them recorded gains and 142 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 79 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 48,305,211 shares at Rs10.06 per share, Fauji Cement with 28,192,754 shares at Rs42.02 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,575,994 shares at Rs1.36 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs167.51 per share closing at Rs23,169.00 whereas runner-up was Pakistan State Oil Company Limited with Rs18.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs344.60.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs137.18 per share price, closing at Rs7,362.02, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs8671 decline in its per share price to Rs1,803.69.