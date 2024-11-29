PSX continues gaining momentum, KSE-100 adds 1,274 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its rally on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 added over 1,200 points, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index gained 1,274.55 points, or 1.27 percent, to close an all-time high of 101,357.32 points, from the previous day’s closing of 100,082.77 points.

A total of 915.5 million shares were traded during the day at the PSX, compared with the turnover of 1.16 billion the previous trading day at the stock market.

The price of shares stood at Rs35.98 billion as against Rs39.77 billion on the last trading day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

As many as 454 scrips were active at the PSX, out of which 265 recorded gains and 137 sustained losses, while the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab remained the top-trading company with 95.06 million shares at Rs9.2 per share, followed by K-Electric with 55.54 million shares at Rs5.58 per share. Sui South Gas remained the third with 44.8 million shares at Rs28.3 per share.

Service Industries Limited witnessed an increase of Rs122.67 per share price, closing at Rs1,349.36 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs114.86 rise in its per share price to Rs7,992.86.

Exide Pakistan Limited declined by Rs32.09 per share closing at Rs839.22, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs13.20 decline to close at Rs6,570.