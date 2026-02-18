Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova makes first debut in NYC fashion week

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week. She described her experience as exciting and nerve-racking.

On February 13, the actress walked in the Christian Cowan Fall 2026, she stepped into the catwalk for the first time in front of a global fashion audience. She further told that despite her previous experience, she still felt nervous heading into the moment. “I was nervous leading up to it,” she said, confessing she even contemplated backing out because she didn’t want “people online to clown me!”

Once the walk began, however, Kharlamova embraced the opportunity and enjoyed the support from the team and crowd. She praised designer Christian Cowan and the backstage crew for making her feel welcome, saying the process “was so much fun.” The look she wore included a striking funnel‑neck coat with faux fur trim, sheer red thigh‑highs, and a sleek hairstyle, a departure from her usual signature curls.

Kharlamova’s visit to New York also included attending other fashion events and meeting fans, reflecting on how surreal the experience was for her. She described this trip as “the most insane trip ever,” noting that this was her first time in New York City for fashion week.

Her runway debut comes as Heated Rivalry continued to gain international attention and boost the profiles of its cast, who have quickly become cultural favourites since the show’s release.

Overall, Kharlamova said she’s grateful for the opportunity to grow both as an actor and a model, hinting that this may not be her last appearance on the catwalk.