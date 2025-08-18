Former Miss Universe Russia dies in a tragic car accident

Former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova, who represented Russia in the pageant in 2017, has died in a tragic car accident, aged 30.

As reported by the foreign media, Russian supermodel Kseniya Alexandrova, who represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant eight years ago, passed away, weeks after she sustained severe brain injuries in a freak accident, where an elk smashed through her windshield.

According to the details, the former beauty queen and a practising psychologist, who had married just four months before her tragic death, was in the passenger seat, while driving home with her husband, in Tver Oblast, Russia, on July 5, when they were met with an accident.

Weeks later, she was pronounced dead in the hospital on August 12, due to complications from her injuries.

“From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” her husband said about the elk, which reportedly jumped on the road suddenly. “Everything was covered in blood.”

He shared that Alexandrova fell unconscious from the impact and was transported to a hospital in Moscow, but her injuries ultimately proved fatal.

Also Read: ‘General Hospital’ star Tristan Rogers dies at 79