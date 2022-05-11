KU blast: Another CCTV footage of suicide bomber emerges

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday released another CCTV footage related to the Karachi University (KU) blast which shows female suicide bomber Shari Baloch along with her kids, ARY News reported.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

The first CCTV footage, released in the case, showed the suicide bomber reportedly meeting her husband along with children at a private hotel located in Karachi’s Shahrai-e-Faisal.

The video shows the suicide bomber with a black bag that was used by her in the blast in KU. According to the investigation sources, the room was booked under the name of Shari Baloch’s husband and Iftikhar.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a high-level team to probe the attack.

According to the notification, the DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was appointed as the Convener of the four-member investigation committee while SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer will be members of the team.

