KU blast: Investigators prepare sketch of alleged facilitator

KARACHI: Investigators have prepared a sketch of an alleged male facilitator in the Karachi University (KU) suicide blast that targeted Chinese teachers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the sketch has been prepared by the CTD experts with the help of eyewitnesses and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have appealed to the citizens to help them find the man.

Sources privy to the development said Zaib was the main facilitator in the KU blast who prepared the bag with explosives. It has been learnt that Zaib was living in Karachi’s Delhi Colony with the family of Habitan, the husband of Shari Baloch, the suicide bomber n the KU blast.

The alleged facilitator was giving training to the banned BLA Majeed Group terrorists.

Police have previously released another CCTV footage related to the Karachi University blast which showed an alleged facilitator of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

The footage shows the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when the other burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approaches her, communicates something and woman hands over a bag.

