KU cafeteria, canteens to be reopened after security clearance

KARACHI: Canteens of the Karachi University (KU) will be reopened on May 16 after the security clearance following a horrific suicide blast in the varsity’s premises, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The KU Registrar said in a statement that canteens will be reopened on May 16 after receiving security clearance from the concerned authorities. However, only take away services will be given at the canteen.

Following the security threats, the cafeteria of the Karachi University (KU) and all other canteens were closed following

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation on April 26.

The KU registrar said that maximum facilities are being provided to the students despite having limited resources. It was reiterated that students and employees will not be allowed to enter the premises without possessing student cards and employee identification cards.

The students and employees have been directed to cooperate with the security staff. The registrar also said that the students are being transported to their respective departments from the entrance gates without any charges through the shuttle service.

