KU declares results of LLB part-I, II

KARACHI: The University of Karachi announced the results of the LLB Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 97 candidates were registered out of which 90 appeared in the LLB Part-I examinations. It added that 70 candidates were declared passed and the overall success ratio was recorded at 77.78 percent.

According to the University of Karachi, 213 candidates were registered for LLB Part-II out of which 207 students appeared in the examinations. It added that 176 candidates were able to clear all their papers as the overall success ratio remained 85.02 percent.

