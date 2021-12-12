KU postpones all exams, suspends academic activities

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has postponed all examinations and suspended academic activities for both morning and evening shifts scheduled for December 13 (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

A notification was also issued in this connection by the varsity.

In a notification, the KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed said that on the directives of the competent authority, all the semester examinations scheduled for both shifts on Monday have been postponed.

The new date of examinations would be announced by the respective departments later, he added.

