KU student says was tortured for celebrating holi; IJT denies involvement

KARACHI: A Hindu student of the Karachi University (KU) alleged that they were ‘tortured and stopped’ from celebrating Holi in the varsity’s Sindhi Department, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a video message, a Hindu student of Karachi University claimed that she along with her class fellows was celebrating Holi in the Sindhi Department. She added that some people came in and subjected them to torture for the celebrations.

The Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) KU chapter announced its dissociation from the incident. The IJT spokesperson said that they expressed dissociation with the student torture incident.

The spokesperson said that IJT respects all religions. He added that a nationalist organisation is running baseless propaganda to spread religious hatred among the KU students.

The student organisation demanded the KU administration hold a transparent inquiry.

Moreover, the KU administration said that they are unaware of the Hindu student appearing in the video. The administration said that they were neither contacted for permission to celebrate Holi nor any permission granted to the students.

The KU administration added that No complaint was registered by any student against the incident so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hindu community is celebrating the Holi festival today, whereas, the Sindh government announced a holiday for the Hindu community.

Comments