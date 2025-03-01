Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed wrap up wedding festivities; Qawwali night pictures go viral!

Celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed wrap up their wedding festivities with a star-studded Qawwali night.

Gohar Rasheed, who got married to best friend Kubra Khan in Makkah and they concluded their weeks-long wedding festivities in Pakistan last month, turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday afternoon, to unveil the pictures from a glitzy Qawwali night, one of their final wedding events. “Piyar, piyar or bayshumar piyar. Massive love & hugs for hosting such a beautiful qawwali night for us,” wrote the ‘Ishqiya’ actor in the caption.

The star-studded wrap-up to the celebrity wedding was hosted by actor Shahzad Sheikh and singer Yashal Shahid with Mahesh Waswani and had the who’s who of Pakistan’s showbiz industry in attendance.

Everyone from celebrated actors like Aamina Sheikh and Saba Qamar to A-list divas Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan and Iqra Aziz, and ace filmmaker Nadeem Baig among others, came dressed to their nines, to celebrate the new couple.

For the finale of their wedding festivities, the ‘Noor Jahan′ star looked every bit elegant and breathtaking in a stunning red saree, paired with a matching gold-embellished blouse, whereas her husband looked dapper in a black kurta pajama, paired with a tan shawl.

Thousands of social users liked Rahseed’s picture post and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple, via the comments section.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed solemnized their nikah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last month, surrounded by their close family and friends.

The celebrity couple, who remained best friends for almost a decade before they reportedly exchanged rings last year, had confirmed their then-impending wedding in a joint Instagram post, earlier this year. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she announced in the caption, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

