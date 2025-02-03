Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s wedding festivities begin; pictures go viral

The much-anticipated wedding festivities for celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed kickstarted with an intimate dholki over the weekend.

It’s finally happening! The pre-wedding festivities for best friends-turned-love birds Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have begun, with their very first dholki, hosted by their close friend and actor Momal Sheikh, and her husband Nader Nawaz.

For the at-home celebratory affair, the ‘Noor Jahan’ star exuded her bridal glow in a multi-hued, floor-length kalidar, by ace designer Farah Talib Aziz, paired with some gold jewellery and flower bangles, whereas, the ‘Ishqiya’ actor opted for a traditional look in a black kurta pajama, paired with a deep green caligraphy shawl.

The inside glimpses from the night, shared by the groom-to-be on Instagram, see the eminent guests of the event, including fellow actors Shehzad Sheikh with his wife, Ali Rehman Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Aashir Wajahat, celebrity couple Ali Safina and Hira Tareen, choreographer Hasan Rizvi as well as Pakistani drama producers Shazia and Wajahat Rauf, Abdullah Kadwani and Sana Shahnawaz among others.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed confirmed their impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

Although the celebrity couple has refrained from sharing too many details of their wedding events, rumours suggest that they will tie the knot on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

