Kubra Khan reveals whose number she would block

Actor Kubra Khan said she would block Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal’s phone number.

Kubra Khan appeared on the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire Show” hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa and Faizan Sheikh with former cricketer Azhar Ali.

She gave answers to the rapid-fire questions while batting.

The actor had to pick between Nabeel, Nadeem, and Wajahat Rauf or batter Umar Akmal as celebrities whose phone numbers she would block.

Kubra Khan picked Umar Akmal.

She was to pick between Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Sahir Lodhi. She chose the third and the last option.

Kubra Khan had to choose a star who is not a good actor with options being Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and Gohar Rasheed.

Faizan Sheikh included Umar Akmal’s name among them. She went with Humayun Saeed.

Kubra Khan is one of the most recognized stars in the acting industry. Her performances in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Main Aur Tum 2.0‘, ‘Shadi Mubarak Ho‘ and ‘Muqabil‘ were praised.

Moreover, she is a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers. However, she thinks interactive platforms cause mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

She added that it’s not only confined to actors but common people are also victims of social media. Kubra said that social media pushes people into an inferiority complex by showing them people enjoying a “luxurious lifestyle”.

She also pointed out some advantages of social media such as “getting appreciation and immediate response after any project.”

