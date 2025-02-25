Kuldeep Yadav said Pakistan batters should show “some courage”

Pakistani TV host Waqar Zaka has made a shocking claim about his chat with India spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the IND vs PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after India defeated them in the high-intensify game in Dubai on February 23.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out of 241 as Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets while conceding 40 runs in his nine overs.

India chased down the target in 42.3 overs and won the IND vs PAK game by six wickets to dash Pakistan’s hopes for a spot in the final-four stage of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistani TV host Waqar Zaka and actor Aijaz Aslam were among the celebrities to attend the blockbuster clash between the archrivals in Dubai.

Following the IND vs PAK game, Waqar Zaka claimed to have had a candid chat with Kuldeep Yadav when he was fielding at the boundary line during the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

In a video that has since gone viral, he recalled expressing frustration over Pakistan’s slow-paced batting and jokingly urging the India spinner to let the Men in Green score some runs.

“Kuldeep Yadav was standing at the boundary line. While standing there, we told him to let our players score some runs. He replied, ‘Tell your players to have a big heart and [at least] start playing’,” Waqar Zaka said.

The Pakistani TV host then pointed the camera towards Aijaz Aslam who also confirmed that Yadav urged the Pakistan batters to show some ‘courage’ in the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Pertinent to note here that India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals after winning their first two games.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament after facing defeats in their games.