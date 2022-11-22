Kunwar Khalid Yunus distances himself from MQM-L

KARACHI: Former member of the National Assembly, Kunwar Khalid Yunus, distanced himself from Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), ARY News reported.

The SHC heard the petition against the detention of former member of the National Assembly, Kunwar Khalid.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat stated that the petitioner had appeared before police and rangers and assured that he had nothing to do with political activities. However, the authorities did not withdraw the detention notification.

Shaukat Hayat Advocate argued that the detention order should be declared illegal.

Petitioner Kunwar Khalid Yunus said that he is not involved in any political party’s activities including Muttahida Qaumi Movement London.

The petitioner submitted that he was 78 years old and suffering from multiple diseases and completely confined to bed.

At the outset of the hearing today, the Sindh public prosecutor observed that the notification seeking detention of MQM-L leader under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance has expired.

Subsequently, the SHC disposed of a petition.

The home department had issued the detention order on April 8, 2022, for Yunus and Momin Khan Momin, alleging that they had been appointed deputy convener of the banned MQM- London.

Yunus remained MNA for four times in the late 90s and mid-2000.

