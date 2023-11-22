30.9 C
Kuo reiterates 120 mm tetraprism camera coming to iPhone 16 Pro

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A recent supply chain report stated that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will be set to feature Apple’s tetraprism 120 mm camera, driving demand for the technology in 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max which was released back in September, rumors are already circulating about the iPhone 16 Pro inheriting its tetraprism camera, the currently exclusive to Apple’s largest pro model but expected to expand to smaller models in 2024.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent report about the tetraprism supplier Largan and Apple’s 2024 orders, indicates the new camera in smaller pro models in 2024, which would lead to a 160 percent year-over-year growth in iPhones equipped with this technology.

The earlier report of Kou suggested iPhones using tetraprism would increase by only 110 percent which was revised due to improved yield rates from Largan, rising from 40 percent in 3Q23 to an impressive 70 percent or more in 4Q23, making the component more profitable to assemble.

The iPhone 16 which is expected to be launched in September 2024, rumors suggest it will have larger displays and new camera systems and the incorporation of Wi-Fi 7.

