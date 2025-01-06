Three tribal elders in Kurram arrested for not complying with peace accord

KURRAM: The Kurram district administration has taken decisive action against three prominent tribal elders, who failed to sign the peace agreement, ARY News reported.

The administration has arrested the elders and vowed to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and order in the region.

The tribal leaders Syed Rahman, Saifullah, and Karim Khan have not yet signed the peace agreement.

They emphasised their commitment to ensuring the implementation of the decisions made by the Apex Committee and the provincial government. Additionally, cases have been registered against those involved in blocking roads by staging a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club.

The administration further confirmed that all routes will be cleared to ensure smooth transportation.

Earlier, two militants involved in the attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram were arrested.

According to sources, the police officials said that the militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram.

Sources revealed that the arrested militants have also been nominated in the FIR of the firing incident on the DC.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, authorities will launch a crackdown against those responsible for destabilising peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district.

It is important to mention here that militants behind the attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in Kurram district were identified.

Sources revealed that in addition to the five suspects, cases will be registered against other facilitators involved in the attack. The individuals involved in firing will be handed over to the authorities and arrests will be made promptly after the case is registered.