Authorities demolish two more bunkers in Kurram under peace pact

KURRAM: Police on Thursday demolished two more bunkers in Kurram as efforts were underway for the maintenance of a lasting peace in the district.

Under the peace pact, local authorities have demolished more than 30 bunkers in Kurram with the consent of both sides.

The bunkers were demolished in the Upper Kurram areas of Tiri Mangal, Gaifoo and Pewaar.

The police have vowed to demolished all the bunkers and checkposts in the area to ensure peace.

Official sources said that overall, 453 vehicles with supplies of edibles and other essential items have so far been transported in Kurram, while relief amount also being distributed among the affected people.

On Saturday a cop injured during attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Kurram was succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan of Boshehra, Upper Kurram, was injured in a firing incident by unidentified attackers.

Read more: Cop injured in Kurram firing succumbs to injuries

The attack occurred in the Bushara area, where Manan was present with law enforcement personnel. He was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment, and a massive police search operation was launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

A joint operation by the district administration, police, and security agencies was conducted in Bagan from January 19 to 21 and recovered large number of illegal weapons.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes, violence flared up in the restive region once more as the DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.