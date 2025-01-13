Kurram bunkers likely to be demolished from today: official

KURRAM: Bunkers at Lower Kurram’s Balash Khel and Khar Kali areas likely to demolish from today, as stringent security measures being taken for demolition, ARY News reported on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner has said that it is a difficult matter, the authorities trying to begin demolition of bunkers in both areas. The authorities also taking measures to ensure security on the main road.

Tull-Para Chinar main road has been closed for 100 days today. The shortage of essential commodities taking its toll resulting in hunger for citizens. Petroleum and diesel stocks have been spent, while power outages have become routine in the region.

A shutter-down strike being staged in Para Chinar to protest against prolonged closure of roads. “We are waiting for the promised 170 cargo vehicles relief convoy,” local traders association’s president said. He said the market will remain closed until arrival of the convoy.

The district administration has announced that all points of the Kurram peace agreement will be implemented in phases.

The administration earlier said that it has initiated steps to implement the peace agreement brokered between warring tribes for maintenance of peace in strife-torn Kurram district.

Under the peace agreement, all fronts in the district will be demolished by February 1, and weapons used in the tribal clashes will be collected and disposed of. The agreement was the result of extensive negotiations and aims to bring lasting peace to the region.