Kurram: Convoy carrying edible items sent to Parachinar

KURRAM: A convoy of 62 vehicles carrying edible items has been sent from Lower Kurram to Parachinar, government sources said.

The convoy of vehicles carrying flour, ghee, sugar, medicines and other items of basic necessities. The convoy also included food items and vegetables for supply to the local population.

The authorities have ensured comprehensive measures for security of the convoy.

“The convoy comprises of 11 flying coaches, 51 pickups and mini trucks,” official sources said.

A joint operation by the district administration, police, and security agencies was conducted in Bagan from January 19 to 21 and recovered large number of illegal weapons.

According to security sources, the operation, was carried out with the cooperation of local elders and residents, as a step towards establishing lasting peace and eliminating criminal elements in the restive region.

Days after a peace agreement reached between the warring tribes, violence flared up in the strife-torn area once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.