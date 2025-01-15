Kurram people demand uninterrupted convoys of cargo supply

KURRAM: A convoy of 25 trucks loaded with edibles and medicines yesterday reached Kurram district from Tall, which citizens said is insufficient for four to five lac population of the area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The district administration has said that two trucks of the convoy carried essential items to Alizai in Lower Kurram and 23 trucks to Parachinar.

Citizens said that after a long wait 25 trucks of supplies are insufficient for four to five lac people of the region. They said the citizens facing hardships due to shortage of edibles and other essential items. They demanded the authorities to keep continuing cargo convoys without interruption.

Lawlessness in the region and roadblocks have disrupted supplies to the district for long time causing severe shortage of edibles, medicines and other essential items.

A protest sit-in of Watezai tribe has been continued in Mandori area of Lower Kurram. The protesters demanding compensation for the shops and houses plundered or burnt during the spell of lawlessness.

The authorities have initiated steps to implement the peace agreement brokered between warring tribes for maintenance of peace in Kurram district.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the demolition of bunkers and fronts will remain continue.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram district for a period of two months with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.