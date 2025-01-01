Sindh govt warns MWM protestors to open roads or face action

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a stern warning to protestors of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to clear blocked roads in Karachi or face action, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Provincial Interior Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the government will not compromise on the issue, saying that roads cannot be blocked in Karachi.

Lanjar said that the government has asked the protestors to hold demonstrations on the sidewalk instead of blocking main roads. He also mentioned that 300 unidentified individuals have been booked under the First Information Report (FIR) in Soldier Bazaar.

Commissioner Karachi is currently negotiating with protest leaders, while police are on standby for potential action. Lanjar reassured Karachi citizens that the government is working to resolve the issue peacefully, offering protestors a final chance to relocate their demonstrations to designated place.

Earlier, more than 300 individuals were booked following clashes between demonstrators and police at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi as the protest turned violent on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the protesters attacked police with batons, stones, and even fired at them, injuring six officers, including Sub-Inspector Raja Khalid.

The case includes charges of rioting, attempted murder, vandalism, terrorism, and attacking police. During the clashes, protesters also set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile.

As a result of the police operation, 19 individuals involved in the rioting have been arrested.

Kurram Jirga

The three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the situation in Kurram successfully concluded, with both parties signing an agreement, according to Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan.

According to reports, Malik Sawab Khan stated that the issues have been resolved, and concerns have largely been addressed. The agreement will be officially announced at the Peshawar Governor House.

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee. Malik Sawab Khan further explained that delays in signing the agreement occurred due to the absence of some members, while Jirga member Abdullah Khan noted that a few members were unable to attend due to other commitments.

According to Abdullah Khan, after the agreement is fully signed, its implementation will begin. A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons.

Abdullah Khan added that bunkers and fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri will be dismantled. Furthermore, all roads and routes, including the Tal-Parachinar Road, will be reopened for public use.