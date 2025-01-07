Kurram Strife: Protest sit-in continues in Mandori area

KURRAM: A protest sit-in has been continued in Mandori area of Lower Kurram as police yesterday engaged protesters for talks to end their protest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The protesters had demanded the grand jirga comes to Mandori for talks. They also demanded compensation for the shops and houses affected during the lawlessness.

It is to be mentioned here that a peace deal between the warring tribes in Kurram region decided to open the roads.

The members of grand jirga headed by the Commissioner Kohat, has been expected to visit Mandori today for talks.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram valley with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

Barrister Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information adviser, earlier said that the roads will be opened after issuance of security clearance.

After a peace deal between the warring tribes in Kurram region in which it was decided to open the roads, militants opened fire on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, injuring him and some security personnel.

According to reports two militants involved in the attack on DC Kurram have been arrested. The militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram, police said.

The Kurram district administration yesterday taken action against three tribal elders, who were failed to sign the peace agreement.

The administration has arrested the elders and vowed to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and order in the region.

The tribal leaders Syed Rahman, Saifullah, and Karim Khan have not signed the peace agreement.