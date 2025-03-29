Kurram warring tribes strike 8-month peace deal before Eid

PESHAWAR: Warring tribes in Kurram district have signed an eight-month peace agreement, marking a significant step toward peace just before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This landmark deal, facilitated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aims to establish a long-lasting ceasefire and reopen the Tull-Parachinar main highway, which had been closed for an extended period.

Under the terms of the deal, both parties have committed to resolving their differences through dialogue and negotiations, ensuring peace and maintaining law and order in the region. Both sides have also pledged full cooperation with the government and security forces.

Chief Minister Gandapur hailed the Kurram agreement as a key step toward peace and stability in the province, emphasizing that the government will continue working with the parties to ensure lasting peace.

He further assured that the provincial government is committed to advancing development projects and improving travel and economic opportunities for the people.

Read More: Relief goods convoy comes under attack in Kurram

Noteably, last month, a convoy of relief goods came under attack in Kurram, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting local police.

According to details, unknown attackers opened fire at the relief goods convoy of 100 vehicles in Bagan Ochat, area of Kurram.

The policemen responded swiftly with retaliatory action. No injuries have been reported so far, the police confirmed.

The convoy continues to move towards its destination under strict security.

Earlier, security forces took control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.