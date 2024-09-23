Kuwait Airways assures job security for KASCO staff amid contract revisions

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways has announced that it has taken corrective actions regarding the termination of its absorption contract with Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO) following financial and procedural observations made by the Audit Bureau.

Kuwait Airways said in a press release on Sunday that these measures are in line with directives from the Government Performance Follow-up Agency to the company’s board of directors and the Public Investment Authority. The airline informed it implemented all necessary procedures to address issues related to this contract.

Kuwait Airways said it is committed to adhering to legal procedures in contracts and rectifying any noted violations or issues in associated work processes. The airline said that employees affected by this contract will continue to work at KASCO according to their professional specialisations or will be placed in other vacancies within KASCO, without impacting their salaries and benefits.

Additionally, Kuwait Airways announced plans to open applications for employees interested in transferring to work at the airline. The company clarified that these transfers will be in line with the company’s approved employment contracts, regulations, and salary structures, based on operational needs in upcoming operations.

Read More: Kuwait reaches deal on domestic workers

The airline said that the return of employees to KASCO does not imply their dismissal. Instead, it aims to correct and amend procedures to comply with Audit Bureau requirements, allowing affected employees to continue their work at Kuwait Airways as full employees in available vacancies.

This initiative is expected to create job opportunities at KASCO for national competencies and support the policy of replacement by empowering local talent, said the company. This move is intended to contribute to the development and growth of national companies, fostering professional growth and enabling local talent to play a significant role in the expansion of the national business sector.