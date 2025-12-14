Kuwait allows drug addiction cases to be reported without penalties

KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior has issued a public advisory clarifying that individuals and families in Kuwait can now report drug addiction cases without facing criminal penalties, the Arab Times reported.

As part of an awareness campaign titled “Safeguarding Our Homeland,” the Ministry highlighted two legal avenues to encourage rehabilitation while protecting individuals from prosecution.

Family members up to the third degree can report a relative’s addiction through the designated hotlines 112 and 1884141. Reports made this way allow the individual to receive treatment at approved medical facilities without triggering criminal proceedings, provided legal criteria are met.

Additionally, individuals struggling with addiction may voluntarily seek rehabilitation at licensed treatment centers.

Those who come forward on their own are granted care without having a criminal record registered, ensuring privacy and support throughout recovery.

Authorities emphasized that the initiative aims to reduce stigma, encourage proactive treatment, and promote community safety by preventing drug-related harm.

The public is urged to use official hotlines and accredited treatment facilities.

Earlier this month, Kuwait’s Public Relations and Security Media Department of the General Department of Drug Control organized the first field exhibition under its anti-drug and psychotropic substances awareness campaign, titled “We Protect Our Homeland,” at The Avenues Mall.

The initiative aims to familiarize the public with the newly issued anti-drug law, clarify the penalties it prescribes, and help curb the spread of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Interior said the exhibition is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community awareness and strengthen legal understanding of the dangers posed by drugs and psychotropic substances.