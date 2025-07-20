Kuwait announces new Customs rules for gold, currency, and valuables

KUWAIT CITY: The General Administration of Customs in Kuwait has announced new rules for travellers carrying cash, gold, or other valuable items through Kuwait International Airport.

According to Gulf News, these updated measures aim to enhance security and ensure compliance with international standards by clearly outlining the requirements for declaring and transporting money, precious metals, and high-value possessions.

Key Regulations and Requirements

Cash Declarations

Travellers entering or exiting Kuwait must declare any amount equal to or exceeding KWD 3,000—whether in Kuwaiti Dinars or in any other foreign or local currency—at customs upon arrival or departure.

These revised rules are part of a broader effort to tighten border security and promote the legal and transparent movement of goods and people.

Valuables and Electronic Devices

In addition to cash, all types of gold (including bars, coins, and jewellery), as well as luxury items such as watches, electronics, and other high-value personal belongings, must be declared.

These items should be transported in hand luggage, and passengers are encouraged to retain invoices or receipts as proof of ownership. Departing travellers must complete a customs declaration before leaving Kuwait.

Arriving passengers must present a completed declaration form and supporting invoices to customs officials.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The Kuwait Customs Authority has warned that failure to declare the required items may lead to confiscation, legal action, or even detention by customs authorities.

To avoid penalties, travellers should ensure they complete all necessary customs declarations before departure or immediately upon arrival in Kuwait.

For more information or assistance, passengers are encouraged to visit the official Kuwait Customs website or consult airport authorities directly.